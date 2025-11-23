Home News Service Pictures Photos: Martyrdom of Sayyida Fatima Al-Zahra at Imam Sajjad center in Frankfurt, Germany 23 November 2025 - 11:40 News ID: 1753338 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Martyrdom ceremony of Sayyida Al-Zahra at Imam Sajjad center in Frankfurt, Germany Photos: Dozens of protesters in Frankfurt, Germany march in solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon Photos: Arbaeen mourning ceremony at Imam Sajjad center in Frankfurt, Germany 1446-2024 ABWA denounced the attack on the Islamic centers in Germany Video: Protest in Frankfurt, Germany demanding to stop genocide in Gaza Video: A minute of silence for souls of Gaza martyrs in Frankfurt, Germany Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate in Frankfurt, Germany (+Video)
Your Comment