U.S. imposes sanctions on 32 individuals, entities linked to Iran’s missile, drone programs

AhlulBayt News Agency: The U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced a new round of sanctions targeting 32 individuals and entities located in Iran and several other countries, as part of Washington’s ongoing efforts to curb Tehran’s advancements in drone and missile technologies.

According to a statement issued by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the sanctions target individuals and companies based in Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Türkiye, China, Hong Kong, India, Germany, and Ukraine. These entities are accused of operating extensive procurement networks that support Iran’s ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) development programs.

According to IRNA, the Treasury said in its statement that “today’s action is taken in furtherance of National Security Presidential Memorandum 2,” which instructs the U.S. government to limit Iran’s ballistic missile activities and counter the country’s efforts to develop other asymmetric and conventional weapons capabilities.

Despite mounting pressure from Washington, Iran has continued to demonstrate resilience against Western sanctions. Recent data from Tanker Trackers indicates that Iran’s crude oil exports to China have reached record levels, highlighting Tehran’s ability to sustain and even expand its oil trade despite the United States’ intensified economic campaign.

