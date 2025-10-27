HRW official urges EU to sanction Israel over Gaza crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Claudio Francavilla, Human Rights Watch’s deputy director and representative to the European Union institutions, called on the European Union not to back down from plans to impose potential sanctions on the Israeli occupation following the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Francavilla pointed out that any European decision against Israel must take into account its gross human rights violations, explaining that the European Union did not raise the issue of sanctions on Israel until two years after the genocide in Gaza and the killing of 20,000 children, describing this delay as appalling.

He emphasized that the proposal to suspend cooperation between the European Union and Israel is based not only on what is happening in Gaza, but also on the ongoing violations throughout the occupied Palestinian territories.

It is noteworthy that the European Commission broke its nearly two-year silence regarding Israel’s actions in Gaza and announced proposals to impose sanctions on Tel Aviv on September 10.

The proposals included imposing restrictions, including suspending the provisions for the free movement of goods within the Association Agreement between the European Union and Israel, and imposing customs duties, in addition to imposing sanctions on settlers who seize occupied Palestinian lands, and on National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

