Gaza Mayor: Ban on essential equipment impedes services, threatens infrastructure collapse

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Mayor of Gaza City, Yahya Al-Sarraj, affirmed on Sunday that the continued Israeli restrictions on the entry of necessary machinery and equipment is paralyzing the municipalities’ ability to perform their basic functions across the Strip, despite continuous efforts within the limited available means.

Al-Sarraj stated that the municipalities urgently require approximately 250 operational vehicles to bolster fieldwork, noting that their absence is obstructing rubble removal and the maintenance of water and sewage networks that were extensively damaged during the ongoing Israeli aggression.

The mayor also highlighted the critical need for one thousand tons of cement to rebuild damaged wells and repair water infrastructure. He stressed that the lack of these essential materials is preventing the restoration of vital services for the population and confirmed that the municipal infrastructure and health facilities are dilapidated and insufficient.

..................

End/ 257