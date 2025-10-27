Pro-Palestine protesters rally against trump visit in Seoul

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of demonstrators in Seoul took to the streets on Sunday in support of Palestine, denouncing the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, whom they accuse of being complicit in the genocide in Gaza.

Video footage captured large crowds beating drums and waving Palestinian flags as they marched toward Gwanghwamun Square.

Some participants carried signs reading “Release Palestinian detainees,” while others chanted slogans such as “Trump not welcome here.”

“We’re here to protest for Palestine, and today we’re specifically opposing Trump’s visit to South Korea,” said one protester.

She added, “We view Trump as a war criminal, just like Netanyahu. He should not be allowed to travel internationally, and certainly not welcomed here while committing war crimes in Palestine.”

Another demonstrator expressed concern over the role of global powers in the conflict.

“The U.S. government is deeply complicit in the genocide. And it’s not just the U.S.—Germany, France, and many other Western governments are also complicit in what’s happening in Gaza and the West Bank,” she stated.

President Trump is scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju from October 31 to November 1.

