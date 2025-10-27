Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Injure Three in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian young man was martyred and three others were injured after Israeli occupation forces (IOF) opened fire on them in separate areas of the West Bank on Sunday evening.

Local sources reported that Israeli soldiers shot a young man at the Dhahiriya checkpoint, south of al-Khalil (Hebron), and left him bleeding for hours before he succumbed to his wounds.

The martyr was identified as 20-year-old Mohamed al-Shaour, a resident of al-Ramadin village in the al-Khalil province.

Israeli forces blocked Palestinian ambulance crews from reaching the scene, enforcing a heavy military presence and completely shutting down civilian movement around the checkpoint.

In another incident, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg by IOF soldiers while walking home in Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah.

Eyewitnesses said that after the boy was wounded, Israeli soldiers beat him severely, causing multiple bruises across his body.

He was taken to the hospital, where doctors confirmed his condition as stable.

Earlier that evening, Israeli forces injured two young men during a raid on al-Am’ari refugee camp, south of Ramallah. One of the victims was reported to be in serious condition.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, medical teams at Palestine Hospital were treating both victims from al-Am’ari camp. One of them was critically wounded by a bullet to the abdomen.

