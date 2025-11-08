Zionist settlers set fire to Palestinian house in Khirbet Abu Falah near Ramallah

Israeli settlers set fire to a Palestinian house in Khirbet Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, at dawn on Saturday.

According to Palestinian media sources, settlers stormed a house located in a mountainous area on the outskirts of Khirbet Abu Falah and set it on fire before fleeing the scene.

Civil defense crews and local residents rushed to the house and managed to control the blaze, which damaged part of the home, its surroundings, and some of its contents.

On Saturday morning, Israeli occupation forces raided the house and opened fire toward residents gathered nearby.

According to the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, the Israeli occupation army and settlers committed 766 violations against Palestinians, their properties, and sources of livelihood in the West Bank during October.

The commission added that these violations ranged from violent physical assaults, arbitrary arrests, movement restrictions, intimidation and terrorization, to the burning of homes and vehicles, and live gunfire.

