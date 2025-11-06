Palestinian elderly woman, teen martyred in Israeli attacks on Ramallah and Jenin

AhlulBayt News Agency: An elderly Palestinian woman and a teenage boy were killed on Thursday in two separate assaults by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank.

According to local sources, the elderly woman died after Israeli forces stormed her home, assaulted her family members, and arrested her grandson in the town of Al-Mazra’a Al-Gharbiya, northwest of Ramallah.

The woman, identified as Haniya Hanoun “Um Imad,” passed away during the raid and arrest of her grandson, amid brutal treatment of her family.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy was shot and killed during an Israeli raid on Yamoun town, west of Jenin. Israeli forces then seized his body.

Eyewitnesses reported that soldiers fired directly at the boy, hitting him with four bullets, before approaching and arresting him as he bled on the ground. Paramedics were prevented from reaching him, leading to his death at the scene.

The incident was described as a deliberate field execution and part of Israel’s ongoing campaign of raids, assassinations, and arrests across the Jenin governorate.

During the raid, Israeli forces were deployed throughout Yamoun, deployed snipers on rooftops amid heavy fire.

On Wednesday evening, another Palestinian youth was injured by live ammunition in the town of Al-Ram, north of Occupied Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated a young man shot in the leg and transported him to a hospital.

Local sources stated that Israeli forces pursued a group of laborers near the separation wall and opened fire at them, injuring one.

In recent months, there has been a surge in arrests and mistreatment of Palestinian workers by Israeli police. Since October 2023, the General Federation of Palestinian Trade Unions has documented 42 worker deaths and more than 32,000 arrests.





/129