Palestinian teen Yamen Hamed martyred by Israeli fire in Silwad

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian teenager was martyred last night after Israeli occupation forces opened fire on local youths in Silwad, a town located east of Ramallah in the West Bank.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces stormed Silwad late Thursday night, firing live bullets and tear gas canisters at young residents, critically wounding one of them.

The injured teenager was transported to Palestine Hospital, where medical staff confirmed his death. He was identified as 15-year-old Yamen Hamed.

Eyewitnesses stated that Israeli forces initially blocked ambulance access, leaving the wounded teen on the ground before eventually allowing paramedics to evacuate him.

