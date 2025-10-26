UNRWA Warns of Gaza Winter Crisis Amid Aid Blockade

AhlulBayt News Agency: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has issued a warning that Gaza is facing a worsening humanitarian crisis as winter nears, with essential shelter and supplies blocked by Israel from entering the besieged enclave.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday, UNRWA said that winter materials and shelter supplies intended for displaced families “are sitting in UNRWA warehouses in Jordan and Egypt, blocked from entry.”

“As winter approaches in Gaza, people are increasingly in need of shelter and warmth,” the agency stated, urging Israel to restore humanitarian access and adhere to international law.

Despite a recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel continues to restrict aid. The first phase of the 20-point plan included a prisoner exchange and was expected to lead to Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza.

UNRWA’s alert followed comments from a senior Israeli official who declared that Tel Aviv “does not intend to allow UNRWA to return to work in Gaza,” despite a ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) mandating its reinstatement.

Earlier this week, the ICJ found that Palestinians in Gaza “have not received sufficient supplies” of humanitarian aid and ruled that Israel must facilitate aid delivery and cease using starvation as a weapon of war.

The ICJ’s opinion, though non-binding, outlined Israel’s legal obligations in Gaza and the West Bank, following a request from the UN General Assembly in December 2024.

Jonathan Fowler, UNRWA’s senior communications manager, told the BBC that the ICJ ruling made Israel’s actions “clearly wrong and against all obligations that member states are meant to follow.”

He added that it is the duty of all UN member states to ensure compliance with international law, stressing that UNRWA must be allowed to operate in Gaza and accountability must be enforced.

Despite global concern and legal rulings, the U.S. has echoed Israel’s stance, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating on Friday that UNRWA “is not going to play any role” in Gaza’s future governance or aid efforts.

Speaking from the U.S. Civil-Military Coordination Center overseeing the ceasefire, Rubio reiterated, “UNRWA is not going to play any role in providing aid.”

His remarks came amid Israel’s ongoing blockade, which has left Gaza’s population without sufficient food, medicine, or shelter.

In a related statement, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that humanitarian access has barely improved since the truce began on October 10.

“The situation still remains catastrophic because what’s entering is not enough,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noting that hunger persists due to inadequate food supplies.

UN agencies caution that without immediate access to critical aid, the approaching winter could push thousands more civilians in Gaza toward starvation and disease.

