Hamas Welcomes Court’s Ban on Israeli Starvation Warfare

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has welcomed the advisory opinion issued today by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which rejected the false accusations made by the Israeli occupation against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

In a press release, Hamas emphasized that the ruling highlights the vital humanitarian role of UNRWA and other UN bodies in delivering aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Hamas stated that the ICJ’s decision to prohibit the use of starvation as a weapon of war confirms that Israel’s deliberate starvation of Palestinians constitutes a form of genocide. The ruling also affirms that Israel, as an occupying power, must not apply its domestic laws to the occupied Palestinian territories. Hamas stressed that the judgment blocks any attempt to legitimize settlements or impose realities by force.

The Movement underscored that the Court’s recognition of Israel’s obligation to meet urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza is a clear call for immediate international action to ensure the delivery of aid and prevent its politicization or use as leverage by Israel.

The ICJ had previously declared that Israel must guarantee the basic needs of Palestinian civilians and refrain from using starvation as a method of warfare.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Court clarified that Israel must not obstruct the humanitarian operations of the United Nations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Court further stated that there is no evidence showing UNRWA violated neutrality or engaged in discriminatory aid distribution. It concluded that the agency plays an indispensable role under current conditions.

The Court also noted that Israel failed to provide credible evidence to support its claim that a significant number of UNRWA staff are affiliated with Hamas, declaring such allegations legally unfounded.

On October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation committed acts of genocide in Gaza, including mass killings, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, in blatant disregard of international appeals and ICJ orders to cease its crimes.

The genocide has led to over 238,000 Palestinians killed or wounded—most of them women and children—with more than 9,000 still missing. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, many have died from hunger, and Gaza’s infrastructure has been devastated.

