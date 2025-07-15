FEERI condemns mosque fire and anti-Muslim unrest in Spain

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spain’s Federation of Islamic Religious Entities (FEERI) has sounded the alarm over a growing wave of anti-Muslim incidents, including the burning of a mosque near Barcelona and far-right protests in the Murcia region.

In a statement, FEERI expressed strong concern about recent attacks on Spain's Muslim community, calling them serious threats to social harmony and the rule of law.

This response comes after a suspected arson targeted a newly constructed mosque in the town of Piera, Barcelona province. The fire broke out early Saturday morning, destroying the site just days before its scheduled opening.

Local sources reported that the flames rapidly consumed the mosque despite firefighters' efforts, leaving the building completely unusable.

Three major Muslim organizations in Catalonia—UCIDCAT, FCIC, and FIC—jointly condemned the act as a cowardly and deliberate attack designed to undermine social unity in Piera. They described it as an attempt to harm the town’s longstanding culture of mutual understanding.

Piera, home to around 17,500 people including 1,700 foreign nationals, has recently faced other incidents suspected of being motivated by hate. In late May, a nighttime fire partially damaged a government facility for unaccompanied minors. Authorities have not ruled out a connection between the two attacks.

Tensions have also escalated in Torre Pacheco, Murcia, where far-right demonstrators rallied following an alleged assault by Moroccan youths. Protesters reportedly chanted anti-Muslim slogans, prompting outrage from Muslim advocacy groups.

FEERI denounced the protests and called on all levels of government to provide better protection for worship centers and to confront growing hate rhetoric. They emphasized that attacking a place of worship is an attack on the dignity of an entire community.

The mayor of Piera, Carme González Anjaumà, urged calm and expressed full support for the local Muslim population, calling it well-integrated and affirming that Piera remains a place of social cohesion. She asked citizens to await the outcome of the ongoing police investigation.

Other faith-based organizations joined the call for unity. Local Christian institutions, including the Diocesan Church and the Parish of Santa Maria de Piera, issued a statement condemning the mosque attack and expressing solidarity with the Muslim community.

The activist group Unitat Contra el Feixisme i el Racisme (UCFR) labeled the incident as Islamophobic and a violation of religious freedom. They blamed harmful narratives that promote fear and hatred toward Muslims and urged a swift and thorough investigation.

FEERI concluded its statement by reaffirming its commitment to democracy and dialogue, stating it will not respond to hate with hate and urging communities to unite in pursuit of justice and inclusion.

