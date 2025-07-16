Spain urges EU to suspend cooperation with Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares announced that Madrid will advocate for stronger measures within the European Union (EU) to bring an end to Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

According to IRNA, speaking in Brussels ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, Albares acknowledged recent humanitarian aid arrangements between the EU and Israel but characterized them as inadequate given the scope of the crisis.

According to Spain’s El País newspaper, Albares called on the 27-member bloc to consider punitive steps, such as temporarily suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement and imposing an arms embargo on Israel during the war.

The Spanish top diplomat emphasized that these actions are necessary to ensure accountability and to push for a meaningful resolution to the conflict, which has inflicted widespread devastation on Gaza’s civilian population.

