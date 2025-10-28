Palestinian teen critically injured by Israeli sound bomb in Beit Awwa

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian child was seriously injured on Monday after being hit in the head by a sound bomb fired by Israeli occupation forces in the town of Beit Awwa, southwest of Hebron.

Palestinian sources reported that the occupation forces stormed the town and fired sound bombs and tear gas at residents.

As they withdrew from the town, they targeted Nazih Iyad Awad, a 15-year-old student at Beit Awwa Secondary School for Boys, with a sound bomb that hit his head as he was leaving his home in Wadi Al-Simiya.

Awad was taken to Al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron for treatment, where his injuries were described as critical.

Beit Awwa, a town located southwest of Hebron, continues to endure frequent incursions by Israeli occupation forces. These operations are often marked by the use of sound bombs and tear gas, targeting local residents. The repeated raids have led to rising tensions in the area, as Palestinian civilians face ongoing harassment and repression.

