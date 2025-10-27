Milan protesters demand release of Palestinian prisoners

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of people took to the streets of Milan on Saturday to demand the release of Palestinians still held in Israeli custody as part of a wider wave of solidarity protests across Italy.

Footage shows protesters marching and waving Palestinian flags while holding signs such as 'People have the power' and 'Freedom for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.'

Some demonstrators can also be seen holding a banner reading: 'We are all Hannoun', referring to the President of the Palestinians in Italy Association, Mohammad Hannoun, after he received a travel ban for 'instigating violence.'

The order issued by Milan's police commissioner banning Hannoun from entering the city for a year is based on statements he made during the October 18 pro-Palestine demonstration, according to reports.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that as of October 2025, over 11,000 Palestinians are still held in Israeli prisons. Approximately 3,500 individuals are currently under administrative detention, meaning they are being held without charge or trial.

Israeli authorities have acknowledged the figures but maintain that administrative detention is essential for national security and can be renewed indefinitely to prevent potential threats.

