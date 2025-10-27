Israeli Prisons Deny Winter Aid to Palestinian Detainees for Third Year

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lina al-Tawil, director of the Palestinian Center for Prisoners’ Advocacy, stated that the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) has been denying the entry of blankets and winter clothing to thousands of Palestinian detainees for the third year in a row.

She explained that prisoners from Gaza are the most severely affected by this policy, especially those detained after October 7, 2023. These detainees have reportedly received only one set of prison clothes—a shirt and trousers—since their arrest.

Al-Tawil noted that most Israeli prisons are located in desert regions, where winter conditions are particularly harsh. This exacerbates the humanitarian crisis, especially for ill prisoners who suffer from the cold due to the absence of heating and protective supplies.

She also highlighted the spread of infectious diseases among Palestinian inmates during winter, attributing it to overcrowded cells and the sharing of personal items. She described these conditions as a deliberate strategy by Israeli authorities to increase illness among detainees.

Al-Tawil called on international organizations, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross, to urgently intervene and pressure Israeli authorities to end what she described as a “critical crisis” and the intentional suffering inflicted on Palestinian prisoners.

