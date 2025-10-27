Israel accused of dumping settlement waste into Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli military has reportedly been dumping large volumes of waste, rubble, and construction debris from settlements outside Gaza into the besieged Palestinian territory.

According to a Sunday report by the Israeli daily Haaretz, trucks operated by a private Israeli company have been entering Gaza carrying construction waste and debris.

These vehicles reportedly pass through the Israeli-controlled Kisufim crossing in central Gaza and travel 200 to 300 meters inside, where they unload the debris along roadsides instead of at designated disposal areas.

Haaretz cited security officials who said that field commanders have authorized private company trucks to enter Gaza and dispose of their loads wherever they choose.

The Israeli army has denied any knowledge of the situation and has not issued an official statement on the matter.

Over the past two years, Israel’s war on Gaza has led to the destruction of nearly 90% of the territory’s civilian infrastructure, resulting in approximately 70 million tonnes of debris.

On Thursday, the Gaza Government Media Office declared the territory an “environmental and structural disaster zone.”

The United Nations estimates that Gaza is now buried under more than 61 million tonnes of debris, with cleanup efforts expected to take decades.

With about 75% of buildings destroyed, the cost of rebuilding Gaza is projected to reach nearly $70 billion.

A ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10 in Gaza, based on a phased plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The initial phase involved the exchange of Israeli captives for Palestinian prisoners.

Despite the truce, Gaza’s Government Media Office reports that Israel has violated the ceasefire agreement with Hamas 80 times since it began.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israel has killed more than 68,519 people and injured over 170,382 others in Gaza since October 2023.

