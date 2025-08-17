Martyrdom of starved young Gazan woman after being transferred to hospital in Italy

AhlulBayt News Agency: A young Palestinian woman who had been airlifted from Gaza to a hospital in Italy in a state of severe emaciation to receive treatment has died, the hospital announced on Saturday.

The young woman (20 years old), identified by Italian media reports as Marah Abu Zahri, arrived in Pisa on a humanitarian flight organized by the Italian government late Wednesday–Thursday night.

In a statement, Pisa University Hospital said her medical condition was “very complex” and that she was suffering from extreme emaciation, which occurs when a person experiences massive weight loss and severe muscle wasting.

After undergoing examinations and beginning treatment on Friday, she died following a sudden respiratory crisis and cardiac arrest, the hospital confirmed.

The young woman arrived in Italy with her mother on one of three Italian Air Force flights this week that transported 31 patients, the wounded, and their companions to Rome, Milan, and Pisa.

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed upon the patients’ arrival that they were all suffering from serious congenital diseases, injuries, or amputations. So far, more than 180 children and young people from Gaza have been transferred to Italy since the start of the Israeli war on October 7, 2023.

The hospital did not provide further details about her condition, but Italian news agencies reported that she had been suffering from severe malnutrition.

Humanitarian organizations, UN agencies, and Hamas have all warned of Israel’s starvation policies in Gaza. The latest figures from the Ministry of Health in the Strip reported that 251 people, including 108 children, have died due to starvation and malnutrition.



