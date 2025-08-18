Italy’s trade exhibitions bars Israeli regime from participation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Organizers of the Fiera del Levante, one of Southern Europe’s most prominent international trade exhibitions, have announced that the Israeli regime will not be invited to this year’s event, scheduled to take place from September 13 to 21 in the city of Bari.

According to Iran Press, the decision follows a formal request by Bari’s Mayor, Vito Leccese, who urged the exclusion of Israel from all institutional and economic activities at the fair. The city council declared Israel’s presence “unwelcome” in future editions until it halts its military operations in Gaza and ends systematic human rights violations.

Organizers emphasized that the move was not based on legal obligations but rather on shared ethical and political values. They expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and voiced support for a campaign to nominate Gaza’s children for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

This action aligns with a growing wave of international protest against the Israeli regime’s conduct in Gaza, where nearly 62,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed due to relentless bombardments and a blockade that has led to widespread starvation. Governments, organizations, and public figures across various sectors have called for boycotts and sanctions.

While global condemnation intensifies over what many describe as genocide, the Israeli Prime Minister has announced plans to expand the occupied Palestinian territories under the banner of a so-called “Greater Israel.”

....................

End/ 257