Italy signals readiness to sanction Israel over Gaza actions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has declared Italy’s willingness to consider imposing sanctions on Israel, condemning its actions in Gaza as “unacceptable.”

According to IRNA, in an interview published Monday by the Italian daily La Stampa, Crosetto stated, “What is happening is unacceptable. This is not a military operation with collateral damage—it is a blatant denial of the law and the core values of our civilization.”

He emphasized Italy’s commitment to humanitarian aid but stressed the need for stronger measures, saying, “We must now find a way to compel Netanyahu to think clearly, beyond mere condemnation.”

When asked about the possibility of international sanctions against Israel, Crosetto responded, “The occupation of Gaza and certain grave actions in the West Bank represent a qualitative shift. Decisions must be made that force Netanyahu to reconsider.”

His remarks follow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s defense of a controversial plan to seize control of Gaza City and eliminate remaining Hamas strongholds—a strategy that has drawn widespread international criticism.

