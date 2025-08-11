Italy warns Israel: Gaza invasion risks becoming “Vietnam” for soldiers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, has issued a cautionary message to Israel, urging it to heed warnings from its own military against launching a widespread offensive aimed at occupying the entire besieged Gaza Strip.

In an interview with Il Messaggero, an Italian daily published on Sunday, Tajani remarked, “The invasion of Gaza risks turning into a Vietnam for Israeli soldiers.”

He emphasized that Italy is “profoundly opposed to the exodus of Palestinians from their land.”

Israel’s war cabinet approved a military blueprint on Friday that outlines plans to capture Gaza City and strengthen its control over the already besieged territory, which has faced relentless bombardment for months.

The Italian foreign minister reiterated calls for a United Nations mission to "reunify the Palestinian state" and expressed Italy's readiness to participate in such efforts.

“We want a free state to be established, and we are working toward this,” he added.

Canada and several European countries, which are close allies of Israel, have announced their intention to formally recognize the state of Palestine during the upcoming UN General Assembly. Currently, 147 out of the 193 member states of the UN have already recognized a Palestinian state.

In light of escalating tensions, the UN Security Council convened for an emergency meeting on Sunday after Israel announced its plan to “take control” of Gaza City, provoking a wave of global criticism.

UN Assistant Secretary Miroslav Jenca warned the Security Council that Israel’s plans for Gaza City could lead to “another calamity.”

Additionally, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk stated that the proposed military takeover of the besieged Gaza Strip would result in more deaths and suffering, urging that such actions must be halted immediately.

