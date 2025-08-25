Canadian Minister: “Israel” made famine devastating reality in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Canadian International Development Minister, Randeep Sarai, said that the Israeli government’s military actions have made famine a devastating reality for Palestinians in Gaza.

He expressed his concern about the severely deteriorating conditions in the Strip, which has been suffering from a blockade and ongoing Israeli attacks for more than a year and a half.

Sarai indicated that Canada is deeply concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian conditions and the increasing deaths of civilians due to hunger in Gaza, especially children.

He based his statements on a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) indicator, which confirmed the presence of famine in the Gaza Strip.

