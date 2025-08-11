Majority of Germans support Palestinian statehood, Poll shows

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new poll has shown that the majority of Germans favor recognizing Palestinian statehood, demanding a shift in Berlin’s foreign policy, a move the federal government currently rejects.

According to the poll of 1,001 people conducted in late July by the Forsa Institute, 54 percent of Germans favor recognition, while only 31 percent oppose it.

In the survey sponsored by the foreign policy journal Internationale Politik, the majority of respondents answered “Yes” to the question: “Should Germany now recognize Palestine as its own state?” Less than one-third of the respondents opposed the idea of Palestinian statehood.

About two-thirds of young participants, aged between 18 to 29, and the large majority of those who were over 60, as well as leftists, voted in favor of Palestinian statehood.

Support for recognition was slightly higher in eastern Germany, 59 percent, in comparison to the west, where it was 53 percent.

Pro-Palestinian support was also high among the Green Party supporters, 66 percent, and the Social Democrats, 52 percent.

However, support for recognizing Palestinian statehood was lower among voters backing the conservative CDU/CSU alliance, 48 percent, and the far-right Alternative for Germany, 45 percent.

Nearly 150 of the United Nations’ member states already recognize the State of Palestine, with more countries preparing to follow suit at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly next month.

Australia, Canada, Britain, and France have announced their willingness to take the step in September.

Germany, despite reaffirming its decision to halt arms exports to the Israeli-occupied territories due to its ongoing genocide in Gaza, said its foreign policy regarding the recognition of Palestinian statehood would remain the same.

The genocidal war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed at least 61,430 Palestinians and injured more than 153,213, most of them women and children.

The Tel Aviv regime stopped all aid deliveries to Gaza on March 2 under the pretext that the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas is “diverting aid” to justify its weaponization of food against its 2.3 million civilians.

Blocking food and aid transfer into Gaza has left the territory facing a worsening starvation crisis, with nearly 217 Palestinian people— including 100 children—dying of malnutrition.

