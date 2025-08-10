EU Commissioner condemns Israeli expansion in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib has strongly denounced the Israeli regime’s decision to intensify its military offensive in Gaza, warning that it will exacerbate the already catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

According to IRNA, in a statement shared on her official X account on Saturday, Lahbib expressed grave concern over the Israeli Security Cabinet’s move, saying it “will further worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation and jeopardize the lives of the remaining hostages.”

She stressed the urgent need for de-escalation, declaring that “an immediate ceasefire is essential, along with the unconditional release of all hostages and the large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid, in full compliance with international humanitarian law.” Lahbib also reaffirmed her support for a lasting political solution, stating that “there is no alternative to a two-state solution.”

Her remarks came in response to the Israeli Security Cabinet’s approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan for the full occupation of Gaza City, announced on Friday.

The decision has drawn international backlash, with Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom issuing a joint statement condemning the Israeli regime’s expansionist strategy.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has reportedly claimed the lives of over 61,300 people, plunging the territory into a humanitarian disaster and pushing it to the brink of famine.

