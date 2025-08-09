72 martyrs, 314 injured in Israeli aggression in past 24 hours in Gaza

Ahlulbayt news Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Friday morning that 72 martyrs and 314 injured citizens were received at hospitals in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours due to ongoing Israeli aggression.

The ministry said that among those who arrived at hospitals in the past 24 hours were 16 martyrs and 250 injured from aid-related incidents, bringing the total number of martyrs seeking sustenance who reached hospitals to 1,772, with more than 12,249 injured.

The ministry also reported that hospitals in the Gaza Strip recorded 4 new deaths in the past 24 hours due to famine and malnutrition.

It noted that the total number of casualties from March 18, 2025, to date has reached 9,824 martyrs and 40,318 injured.

The death toll of Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has risen to 61,330 martyrs while 152,359 were injured.

The ministry added that a number of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are still unable to reach them.



