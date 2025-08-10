Oman slams Israel’s Gaza occupation as a clear breach of international law

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman issued a strongly worded statement condemning the Israeli regime’s decision to reinforce its military occupation of the Gaza Strip, describing it as a blatant continuation of violations against international law and the rights of the Palestinian people.

According to Mehr, the statement emphasized that this latest move by Israel constitutes an extension of its persistent breaches of international legal norms, its disregard for United Nations resolutions, and its ongoing aggression against the legitimate rights of Palestinians—all carried out without accountability or deterrence.

Reaffirming its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, Oman called for strict adherence to international law and demanded an immediate cessation of the occupying regime’s hostile actions.

......................

End/ 257