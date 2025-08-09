Portugal sees mass protests against Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Several cities across Portugal witnessed marches and demonstrations organized by various civil society organizations on Thursday, protesting the genocide being committed against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

According to Quds Press, a major event was held in Lisbon’s Rossio Square, where participants solemnly read aloud the names of 18,726 children killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The symbolic act served as a powerful and painful reminder of the scale of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.

In Faro, the capital of southern Portugal, thousands marched through the streets waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans demanding an end to the starvation of the population and the ongoing aggression.

They also expressed firm solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.

In another act of protest, the Portuguese Movement for the Rights of the Palestinian People and for Peace in the Middle East launched a campaign against the participation of the “Israel Premier Tech” team in a cycling race.

The group denounced the team’s presence as a “provocation to peace-loving people,” citing the ongoing proceedings at the International Court of Justice accusing “Israel” of genocide and crimes against humanity.

