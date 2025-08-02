Portugal to officially recognize State of Palestine in September

AhlulBayt News Agency: Portugal has announced its intention to officially recognize the State of Palestine next September, according to a government statement.

The decision follows similar steps by France, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Canada, amid growing international support for Palestinian rights and statehood.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently affirmed his country’s recognition of Palestine during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, criticizing the Israeli occupation’s policies in Gaza.

These developments reflect a shift in the international stance toward the Palestinian cause amid the ongoing aggression and growing calls for peace and an end to the occupation.

