Portugal signals openness to recognizing Palestinian State

AhlulBayt News Agency: Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel says his country is open to recognizing the State of Palestine, after France announced that it will recognize Palestine in the coming months.

Lisbon “has shown openness and will remain open to recognizing a Palestinian state,” Rangel told reporters on Friday.

He said Lisbon is following the developments in West Asia “very closely.”

On the issue of Palestinian statehood, he said Lisbon is taking “a shared path” with its allies. However, he added that his country remained independent in its views and interests.

Portugal is “a sovereign country and its policy is not defined by other states, although it has always been coordinated with its partners,” Rangel said.

Rangel added that his country will participate in the meeting set for July 28–30 in New York, sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia, aimed at advancing a two-state solution to the Israeli war on Palestinians.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris will officially recognize a Palestinian state this September at the United Nations General Assembly.

Macron -- who has been encouraging other European countries, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Belgium, to jointly recognize the state of Palestine -- announced on the social media platform X that he intends to be the first leader of a major Western power and the first G7 nation to recognize the State of Palestine.

“Consistent with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in [West Asia], I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine,” Macron stated. “I will make this solemn announcement before the United Nations General Assembly this coming September.”

Macron emphasized the urgent need to address the ongoing Israeli war against the people of Gaza, stating, “The immediate priority today is to end the war in Gaza and bring relief to the civilian population.”

“We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza. We must also ensure the demilitarization of Hamas, secure and rebuild Gaza. Finally, we must build the State of Palestine, guarantee its viability, and ensure that by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, it contributes to the security of all in the region,” he said.

“The French people want peace in [West Asia]. It is our responsibility—as French citizens, alongside Israelis, Palestinians, and our European and international partners—to demonstrate that peace is possible,” he added.

The United States, the Israeli regime’s main supporter, is opposed to the recognition of a Palestinian state. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio slammed what he called the “reckless decision” by Macron to recognize Palestinian statehood, claiming the move was a setback to the peace process.

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Friday that at least 59,676 Palestinians have been killed since the Israeli regime launched its genocidal war on the surrounded Palestinian territory in October 2023.

