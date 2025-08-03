Palestinian journalist Marwa Muslim killed in Israeli strike, media death toll reaches 233

AhlulBayt News Agency: Another Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza, taking the death toll to 233 since early October 2023, when the occupying regime launched its all-out war on the besieged territory.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate announced in a statement that Marwa Muslim was found dead at her home in the eastern al-Shuja’iya neighborhood of Gaza City on Friday.

Muslim worked at al-Shabab radio station in Gaza, where she hosted several programs, including the morning show Bashaer al-Sabah (Morning Tidings) and the social affairs program Zaat (Self).

On Wednesday, Palestinian photojournalist Ibrahim Mahmoud Hajjaj was killed following an Israeli airstrike near al-Zahraa School in the al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the Costs of War project at Brown University’s Watson Institute identify Gaza as one of the most perilous locations globally for media professionals.

Besides those who have been killed, numerous journalists in Gaza have suffered the loss of family members, their homes, and access to essential resources.

As Israel persists in prohibiting foreign journalists from accessing the coastal territory, Palestinian reporters continue to be the exclusive source of firsthand reporting from within the conflict zone.

The Federation of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed its deep concern over the continued assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli forces while carrying out their duties.

The federation emphasized that what is happening in Gaza constitutes a clear violation of international laws and norms, and comes in the context of Israeli violations of freedom of the press and media, and its policy of confiscating the truth, gagging, covering up its daily violations, and preventing them from reaching global public opinion.

It called on relevant international institutions to provide the necessary protection for journalists and media professionals working in the occupied Palestinian territories in accordance with international humanitarian law and relevant international agreements.

The Israeli military has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, dismissing international appeals for a ceasefire, resulting in the deaths of at least 60,430 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.

The unrelenting airstrikes have ravaged the region and caused significant food shortages.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged coastal territory.

....................

End/ 257