Palestinian journalist Mohammad al-Kuwaifi killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The government media office in the Gaza Strip says another Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli attack.

Medical sources said Mohammad al-Kuwaifi was among two people killed on Monday when Israeli warplanes struck a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians on the roof of a house in the Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City.

In recent weeks, several deadly Israeli strikes have targeted media personnel in the Gaza Strip.

On August 25, an Israeli strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza resulted in the deaths of five journalists.

The victims included Al Jazeera photographer Mohammad Salama, Reuters photojournalist Hussam al-Masri, Mariam Abu Daqqa, who reported for multiple outlets including The Independent Arabic and the Associated Press, as well as journalist Moaz Abu Taha.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported at the time that the casualties were struck on the fourth floor of the hospital in a “double-tap strike” – the first missile impacted initially, followed shortly thereafter by a second missile as rescue teams hurried to the location.

As Israel persists in preventing foreign journalists from accessing Gaza, Palestinian reporters stand as the sole direct sources of information from within the conflict area.

The Federation of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed its deep concern about the continuous assassination of Palestinian journalists by Israeli forces.

The federation said the incidents taking place in Gaza constitute a clear violation of international laws and standards, occurring in conjunction with Israeli violations of press and media freedom, as well as its approach to stifling the truth, silencing opposition, concealing its daily infractions, and hindering their communication to the international community.

The Israeli regime has killed at least 64,905 Palestinians, mainly women and children, in Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to the health ministry of Gaza.

