Doctors Without Borders condemns Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Medical Complex

AhlulBayt News Agency: Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) has strongly condemned the devastating Israeli airstrikes on the Nasser Medical Complex, which killed 20 individuals, including journalists, paramedics, and healthcare staff. The organization accused Israel of deliberately targeting those who bear witness to acts of genocide.

Jerome Grimaud, MSF’s emergency coordinator in Gaza, confirmed that journalist Mariam Abu Daqqa, a frequent collaborator with MSF, was among the victims. He lamented that her child will now grow up without a mother.

Grimaud recounted how MSF personnel were forced to take shelter inside a laboratory as Israeli forces continued bombing the facility during rescue operations. He expressed outrage at the ongoing assaults on humanitarian and media workers, saying such attacks are carried out with complete impunity.

He added that over the past year, Israeli forces have systematically destroyed medical centers, silenced journalists, and buried healthcare workers under rubble.

Grimaud called for an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza and demanded accountability from Israel. He stressed that by ignoring international law, Israel is intentionally eliminating the only witnesses to its campaign of extermination.

On Monday morning, 20 people were killed—including journalists and civil defense members—after a double Israeli airstrike hit the Al-Yassin building inside the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza. The attack was broadcast live.

While rescue teams were retrieving victims from the rubble, Israeli forces launched a second strike on the same site, resulting in a massacre that targeted journalists, rescuers, and civilians present at the scene.

According to the Government Media Office, this incident raised the death toll of journalists in Gaza to 246 since the start of the genocide. Among the latest victims was Hassan Douhan, a journalist for Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, who was shot by Israeli forces while inside his tent in Khan Yunis.

The Government Media Office stated that Palestinian journalists are being systematically targeted. It urged international media bodies—including the International Federation of Journalists and the Arab Journalists Union—to condemn these crimes and hold Israel, the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and France accountable.

The office called on the global community to prosecute Israel in international courts, end the genocide, and protect Palestinian journalists. It also prayed for mercy upon the martyrs and healing for the wounded reporters.

/129