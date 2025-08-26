IOF strike on Nasser Medical Complex kills 20, including journalists

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) bombed the emergency and reception wing of the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, killing at least 20 Palestinians. Among the victims were five journalists, a doctor, and a paramedic.

Local reports stated that the IOF initially struck the hospital’s third floor using an explosive drone, killing Reuters photographer Hossam al-Masri and another civilian. Moments later, as journalists and rescuers gathered, a second strike hit the crowd, increasing the death toll.

The journalists killed in the attack were identified as Hossam al-Masri (Reuters), Mohammed Salama (Al Jazeera), Mariam Abu Daqa (freelance, Independent Arabia & AP), Moaz Abu Taha (freelance), and Ahmed Abu Aziz, who later died from his injuries. Their deaths bring the total number of Palestinian journalists killed since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza to 245.

The Hamas Movement condemned the bombing, labeling it a “compound war crime” and adding it to Israel’s “bloody record.”

Hamas stated that the targeting of journalists was intended to suppress coverage of atrocities and accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of violating international law by attacking a protected medical site.

The Movement called on the international community, the United Nations, and Arab and Muslim nations to take decisive action, pressure the United States and other Israeli allies, and hold Israel accountable in international courts.

The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza also condemned the strike on the Nasser Medical Complex, describing it as a deliberate and horrific attack on journalists performing their duties.

The GMO said the killing of five reporters was part of Israel’s broader strategy to silence the media and hide evidence of genocide in Gaza. It urged global journalist unions and media organizations to speak out, protect Palestinian journalists, and demand accountability from Israel.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health denounced the attack as a targeted strike on the only operational public hospital in southern Gaza, calling it part of Israel’s systematic destruction of the healthcare system and continuation of genocide.

The ministry warned that the bombing disrupted surgeries, terrified patients, and prevented the wounded from receiving urgent care. It issued an urgent plea to safeguard Gaza’s remaining medical infrastructure and humanitarian workers.

/129