Gaza death toll reaches 64,300 as Israeli attacks continue

AhlulBayt News Agency: Over the past 24 hours, hospitals in Gaza have received the bodies of at least 69 civilians and treated 422 individuals with various injuries resulting from Israeli attacks, according to a Friday morning statement by Gaza’s health ministry.

Since the Israeli army resumed its military campaign on March 18, 2025, a total of 11,768 people have been killed and 49,964 others injured.

These latest casualties have raised the overall death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, to 64,300, including 2,362 individuals who were seeking humanitarian aid.

The health ministry also reported that the number of wounded has climbed to 162,005, with 17,434 of them being aid seekers.

Additionally, three more people died from starvation and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, bringing the famine-related death toll to 373, including 134 children.

Efforts continue to recover the bodies of those still missing in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

