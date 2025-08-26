Gaza death toll reaches 62,744 amid ongoing Israeli attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: As of Monday morning, Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that the death toll from the ongoing genocide since October 7, 2023, has reached 62,744, with 158,259 others wounded.

According to the ministry’s daily update, 58 Palestinians were killed and 308 injured in the last 24 hours.

The report also noted that 28 people were killed and 184 injured while waiting for humanitarian aid. This brings the total number of martyrs seeking food who reached hospitals to 2,123, with over 15,615 injuries.

Since March 18, 2025—when Israel violated the ceasefire agreement with Palestinian resistance factions—the cumulative toll has reached 10,900 deaths and 46,218 injuries.

Additionally, the ministry recorded 11 deaths from starvation and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 300, including 117 children.

The ministry stressed that many victims remain trapped under rubble or in the streets, unreachable by ambulances and civil defense teams due to ongoing Israeli bombardment and restrictions.

