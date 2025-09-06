Israeli criminal army intensifies deadly strikes across Gaza Strip

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continued its deadly assaults on Gaza throughout last night and Friday, targeting civilians in multiple areas of the Strip.

Local media sources reported that Israeli forces also bombed homes and tents on Friday, displacing more families and worsening the humanitarian crisis amid growing famine.

According to a reporter from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC), Israeli strikes persisted across Gaza, including an attack on a civilian vehicle in Deir al-Balah that killed four people.

Casualties were also reported following an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City’s Bir an-Naj’ah area, which was sheltering displaced individuals.

In another incident, an Israeli warplane bombed an apartment in the al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City, killing one person and injuring others.

A separate strike on a tent housing a displaced family in the same neighborhood killed two civilians and wounded more.

Additional Israeli strikes targeted tents and homes in various parts of Gaza City, resulting in further deaths and injuries.

The Israeli army also launched attacks in other regions of Gaza, killing and wounding more civilians, including women and children.

Dozens of casualties were reported near aid distribution points, where Israeli forces targeted people seeking humanitarian assistance.

Gaza’s health ministry confirmed three deaths due to starvation and malnutrition, while others died from injuries sustained in recent attacks.

