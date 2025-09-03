Sunni Imam: Gaza martyrs’ blood saves all Muslims from grip of enemies

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian Friday Prayer Leader stressed that with unity and cohesion, the future belongs to Islam and Muslims, and that the blood of the martyrs of Palestine and Gaza paves the way for the liberation of all Muslims from the clutches of the enemies.

Mamusta Mamed Kalshi-Nejad, the Friday Prayer Leader of Urmia saidthat today the issue of unity in the Islamic world is more evident than ever, and it is necessary to focus and give it more thought.



The oppression of the oppressors will be repelled, and victory will belong to Gaza and the Muslims.



He emphasized, ‘Considering the malicious plans of the enemies aimed at creating disunity among Muslims, the scholars, thinkers, and elites across the Islamic world must make greater efforts to achieve unity within the Islamic world and the Muslim community.’



Mamusta Kalshinejad said,” The best approach to achieve unity in Muslim world is that Islamic countries should not be influenced by the threats of their sworn enemies”, adding,” Today, one of the most important problems hindering the realization of unity in the world is the excessive dependence of world countries on hostile nations.”



He reiterated,” Considering that the Islamic community and Muslim governments hold the richest resources in the world, they can undoubtedly be self-sufficient and face no threats from their enemies. On the other hand, they must join hands and take into account the interests of Islamic countries.”



The cleric emphasized,” Just as Western countries have a union—with a single currency, parliament, and unified government to maintain their power—Islamic countries should also have their own union.”



Mamusta Kalshi-Nejad stated, “The cohesion that the divine religion of Islam has demonstrated to all humanity will certainly prevail in this matter and make unity achievable.”



