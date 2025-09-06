40,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque despite Israeli restrictions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Despite heavy Israeli security restrictions, tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem to perform the Friday prayer.

According to the Islamic Awqaf Administration, approximately 40,000 Muslim worshipers attended the Friday sermon and prayer at the holy site.

Following the main prayer, funeral prayers were held in honor of martyrs from both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Reports indicate that Israeli occupation police blocked thousands of worshipers from entering the Mosque and prevented many others from reaching Jerusalem to attend the prayer.

Meanwhile, Jerusalemite men and women who are banned from entering the Mosque were forced to pray in the streets of the holy city.

