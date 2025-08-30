Gaza Health Ministry reports five new famine deaths, including two children

On Friday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that five people, including two children, died within the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition.

The ministry stated that the total death toll from famine and malnutrition has reached 322, with 121 of the victims being children.

Since the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) officially declared a famine in Gaza on August 22, 2025, 44 deaths have been documented, including six children.

The ministry further noted that Israel has kept all border crossings into Gaza closed since March 2, preventing humanitarian aid from entering. Although relief trucks have gathered at the borders, only minimal quantities have been allowed through—far below the level needed to sustain the starving population.

/129