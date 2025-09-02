Death toll of aid-seekers in Gaza rises to 2,294 martyrs, 16,839 injuries

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced, on Monday, that the number of aid victims who arrived at hospitals during the past 24 hours was 46 martyrs and 239 injuries.

In a statement, the ministry clarified that this brings the total number of aid-seekers victims who arrived at hospitals to 2,294 martyrs and more than 16,839 injuries.

The Israeli enemy’s crimes against Palestinians waiting for aid in the Gaza Strip continue on a daily basis since the implementation of the “Israeli-American” mechanism, supervised by the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” began on May 27.

