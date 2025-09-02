Amnesty demands Israel allow humanitarian flotilla, end siege on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Amnesty International on Monday stated that ‘the Global Steadfastness Fleet’ represents a strong and inspiring show of solidarity with Palestinians struggling to survive under Israel’s brutal and illegal siege and the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on the “X” platform, the organization said, “Israel must allow the fleet to safely carry out its peaceful mission. Any attempt to prevent the fleet is an assault on humanitarian principles and international law.”

The organization added that “the launch of activists from nearly 50 countries on this mission is a condemnation of the international community’s persistent failure to pressure Israel to end its inhumane siege, which the International Court of Justice ordered to be ended three times in 2024.”

It also affirmed that “Israel” is preventing the entry of food, medicine, and essential supplies into the besieged enclave, noting that “Palestinians in Gaza are being starved and are facing one of the worst man-made humanitarian disasters in the world.”

The international organization called on “Israel” to lift its illegal siege, allow the free flow of humanitarian aid, and end the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.”

It also demanded that countries take serious action “to end Israel’s impunity and uphold international humanitarian law.”

With American and European support, the Israeli army has continued to commit genocide, siege warfare, and starvation in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 63,557 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are children and women, and injuring 160,660 others to date, in an unfinalized count, as thousands of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, with rescue and ambulance crews unable to reach them.

