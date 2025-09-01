Israel’s ‘cowardly’ assassination of Yemeni officials is a heinous crime: Araghchi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned Israel’s “cowardly” assassination of several top Yemeni officials, including Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi, describing it as a heinous and unprecedented crime against the free nation of Yemen.

The top Iranian diplomat issued a message on Monday after al-Rahawi and other Yemeni officials lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike on the capital, Sana’a, on Thursday. The strike was the latest in Israel’s aerial attacks on Yemen in the past months as the Arab country has stepped up military operations against Israel in response for its war on the Gaza Strip.

Araghchi expressed condolences to the Yemeni and Palestinian people as well as Muslims and free-seekers across the world over the martyrdom of the Yemeni officials in the Israeli attack, according to a news release by the official Telegram page of the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

“The cowardly assassination of Yemeni leaders, carried out in blatant violation of Yemen’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, is a heinous and unprecedented crime against the proud and freedom-loving Yemeni nation, which over the past two years, has inscribed its name in history as a true supporter and defender of the oppressed people of Palestine,” the foreign minister said in his message.

He further said that the United Nations’ continued inaction in the face of Israel’s repeated violations of international law, along with the support provided by the United States and certain other Western countries, including Britain, for Israel’s escalation against Gaza and other West Asian states, has seriously undermined the credibility of the fundamental principles of international law and rendered those countries complicit in the regime’s crimes.

“This situation is an unprecedented threat to international peace and security, and an existential danger to humanity,” the top diplomat noted, calling for immediate international action to stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza and bring the Israeli regime’s officials to justice.

“Regional countries and the international community have a duty to take urgent and effective action to stop the genocide in Gaza and to hold the leaders of the Zionist regime accountable and bring them to justice,” he said.

Araghchi also said that Israel’s assassination of the Yemeni officials would not deter the Yemeni people from defending their dignity and independence, and from supporting the Palestinian cause. Instead, he added, “this criminal act” will strengthen the ongoing resistance against Israel in Yemen and across the region.