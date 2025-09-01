Zionist Fascism and Its Genocidal Threat Against Yemen

The recent statements by the Zionist regime's Defense Minister, threatening to "burn the children of Yemen," are not an isolated outburst or a verbal slip. They are the open manifestation of the racist and genocidal ideology that has underpinned the Israeli colonial project since its inception. The logic of extermination—the same one that has devastated Palestine for more than 75 years—is now being projected toward other peoples in the region who dare to challenge apartheid and denounce its crimes.

That a senior official of a state that presents itself as a "democracy" should speak in terms of exterminating children reveals the moral decay of a system based on occupation, ethnic cleansing, and the denial of the humanity of others. It is no coincidence that the targets of these threats are the Arab peoples who have expressed solidarity with Palestine and reject imperialist hegemony in the region.

Yemen, a country already suffering a humanitarian tragedy caused by years of war and blockade, is now a target of Zionist hatred because it refuses to be complicit in the massacre in Gaza. As in Palestine, the aim is to punish the civilian population, terrorize the most vulnerable, and perpetuate a rule based on absolute violence.

These words must be interpreted for what they are: a call to genocide. The international community, which remains silent in the face of the crimes in Gaza, can no longer cover up barbarism with diplomatic rhetoric. International institutions, if they still retain a modicum of credibility, must investigate and sanction these threats as crimes of incitement to genocide.

Zionism is laying itself bare: it does not seek peace or security, it seeks the destruction of the other. Today it is Palestinian children, tomorrow it is Yemenis. In the face of this unleashed fascism, the peoples of the world have a historic responsibility to raise their voices and block the path to barbarism.

Source by Palestinian Union of Latin America – UPAL