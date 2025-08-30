When Hollywood Breaks Silence on Gaza 

Today, on the red carpet in Venice, Hollywood takes an unexpected and monumental turn: figures such as Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Alfonso Cuarón, and Jonathan Glazer join as executive producers of The Voice of Hind Rajab, directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania. This drama reconstructs the last moments of Hind Rajab, a Palestinian girl just six years old, who was murdered in January 2024 while calling for help from a vehicle riddled with 335 bullet wounds.



The film is not only an act of remembrance in honor of an innocent victim; it is a cry for humanity. It is based on actual recordings—of Hind's voice—directed by Red Crescent volunteers, who unsuccessfully tried to reach her. Two paramedics sent to help were also killed, despite having prior approval to enter the scene.



This massive support for independent cinema, with platforms like Film4 and MBC Studios, represents a turning point. For decades, the industry preferred to avoid the subject for fear of political or economic boycotts. Today, however, silence turns into resistance, indifference into artistic responsibility.



The Voice of Hind Rajab is not just another production: it is a collective memory. A child's voice that repeats what the media can silence and what the powerful want to bury. When cinema rescues from oblivion those who were murdered while crying out for help, it is fulfilling its noblest duty: preserving memory, challenging power, and reminding us of our shared humanity.



Source by Palestinian Union of Latin America – UPAL