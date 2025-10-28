Shaheed Murtaza Mutahhari and Friedrich Nietzsche on the Nature of Knowledge

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the vast terrain of philosophical inquiry, few questions are as enduring and consequential as the nature of knowledge. What does it mean to know? Is knowledge a mirror of reality or a mask of power? Is it a path to transcendence or a tool of domination? These questions find radically divergent answers in the thought of Shaheed Murtaza Mutahhari and Friedrich Nietzsche—two thinkers separated by geography, tradition, and temperament, yet united in their profound engagement with the human condition.

Mutahhari: Knowledge as Ontological Encounter

Shaheed Mutahhari, a disciple of Allama Tabatabai and a towering figure in post-revolutionary Iranian thought, anchors his epistemology in Islamic metaphysics. For Mutahhari, knowledge is not a mere cognitive function or accumulation of data. It is, as he writes in Man and Faith, “the presence of the form of a thing in the mind”—a metaphysical event that binds the knower to the known through a spiritual and intellectual bond. This is not a passive reflection but an active participation in reality.

Mutahhari’s conception of knowledge is deeply ethical. He insists that “true knowledge must lead to transformation.” To know is to become; to understand is to embody. In his view, the Qur’an is not simply a repository of divine commands but a metaphysical map guiding the soul from ignorance to illumination. Revelation, reason, and intuition are not rival faculties but complementary modes of accessing truth. As he writes in Understanding the Qur’an, “The intellect is a light, but it must be kindled by revelation.”

This integrative vision stands in stark contrast to the fragmentation of knowledge in modernity. Mutahhari laments the rise of relativism, ideological confusion, and the severance of knowledge from its moral roots. In The Crisis of the Modern World, he warns that “when knowledge is divorced from ethics, it becomes a weapon rather than a guide.” For him, the scholar is not merely an analyst but a moral witness—a custodian of truth and a servant of justice.

Nietzsche: Knowledge as Will to Power

Friedrich Nietzsche, the iconoclastic German philosopher, offers a radical counterpoint. For Nietzsche, knowledge is not a reflection of reality but a construction—a product of interpretation, instinct, and power. In The Genealogy of Morals, he famously declares that “truths are illusions which we have forgotten are illusions.” Knowledge, in this view, is not discovered but invented; it is forged in the crucible of the will to power.

Nietzsche’s critique of metaphysics is relentless. He sees traditional philosophy, especially its claims to objectivity and universality, as a disguised theology. The philosopher, he argues in Beyond Good and Evil, is not a seeker of truth but a legislator of values. Knowledge is perspectival—shaped by the instincts, desires, and historical contingencies of the knower. “There are no facts,” he writes, “only interpretations.”

In Nietzsche’s epistemology, art, myth, and instinct take precedence over reason. His ideal is not the scholar but the Übermensch—the one who transcends herd morality and affirms life through creative will. This figure does not conform to reality but reshapes it. Knowledge, then, becomes a form of existential artistry—a way of asserting meaning in a chaotic world.

Two Visions of the Cosmos

The divergence between Mutahhari and Nietzsche is not merely academic; it reflects two fundamentally different visions of the human being and the cosmos. Mutahhari’s epistemology is rooted in ontological realism. He believes that there is a reality independent of human perception, and that the purified intellect can grasp it. Knowledge is a sacred trust—a means of aligning the soul with the divine order.

Nietzsche, by contrast, embraces epistemic relativism. He denies the existence of a fixed reality or universal truth. Knowledge is a tool, a weapon, a mask. It serves life, not metaphysics. The knower does not conform to reality; he reshapes it. As he writes in Ecce Homo, “I am not a man, I am dynamite.”

This contrast has profound implications. In Mutahhari’s world, the scholar is a moral guide, a spiritual witness. In Nietzsche’s world, the thinker is a creator of values. One seeks harmony with the cosmos; the other seeks mastery over it. One seeks submission to divinity; the other seeks conquest over it.

Reflections for Our Time

In an age marked by ideological polarization, digital overload, and epistemic anxiety, the dialogue between Mutahhari and Nietzsche offers a mirror to our intellectual dilemmas. Mutahhari reminds us of the need for ethical grounding in our pursuit of knowledge. His vision is especially resonant in educational contexts, where the transmission of information must be coupled with the cultivation of character. For societies grappling with moral decay and spiritual alienation, Mutahhari’s call to integrate reason and revelation is a beacon.

Nietzsche, meanwhile, challenges us to confront the power dynamics embedded in our knowledge systems. His critique of objectivity and herd morality is a warning against intellectual complacency. In a world where truth is often weaponized, Nietzsche urges us to reclaim our interpretive agency. As Babette Babich notes in Nietzsche, Epistemology, and Philosophy of Science, Nietzsche’s perspectivism is not a denial of truth but a call to recognize its multiplicity and contingency.

Can They Be Reconciled?

Can these two visions be reconciled? Perhaps not fully. Mutahhari’s metaphysical realism and Nietzsche’s radical constructivism seem irreconcilable. Yet their juxtaposition can enrich our understanding. Mutahhari offers depth, rootedness, and transcendence; Nietzsche offers dynamism, critique, and creativity. Together, they illuminate the tensions between faith and reason, tradition and modernity, submission and rebellion.

For educators, thinkers, and seekers in Kashmir and beyond, this dialogue is not abstract—it is existential. As we curate curricula, write columns, and engage students, we must ask: What kind of knowledge do we transmit? What kind of human being do we envision? Are we cultivating ethical consciousness or merely technical competence? Are we nurturing souls or training minds?

Toward a New Epistemic Ethos

Perhaps the way forward lies not in choosing between Mutahhari and Nietzsche but in learning from both. From Mutahhari, we inherit the imperative of ethical responsibility, the sanctity of truth, and the integration of reason and revelation. From Nietzsche, we inherit the courage to question, the creativity to reimagine, and the resolve to resist intellectual conformity.

In the end, the question is not merely “What is knowledge?” but “What kind of knower do we wish to become?” Do we seek to mirror reality or to mold it? Do we aspire to divine proximity or existential authenticity? The answers we give will shape not only our philosophies but our lives.