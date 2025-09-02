Photos: Hamas publishes new footage for first time of its martyred leaders including "Mohammed Deif"

According to the AhlulBayt International News Agency (ABNA), the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), published for the first time on their official Telegram channel photos of their commanders who were martyred since the beginning of the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023. The group emphasized their leadership roles within the movement and their courageous contributions to the resistance efforts.