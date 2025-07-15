Abu Obeida vows Mohammed Deif's legacy will haunt Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Mohammed Deif, the General Commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the group’s spokesperson Abu Obeida stated that Deif's companions, descendants, and global supporters remain committed to his mission and continue to inflict strategic losses on Israeli forces.

Abu Obeida marked the occasion by proclaiming that the martyrdom of Mohammed Deif would be eternally remembered as a “nightmare haunting war criminals and thieves.”

He emphasized that Israelis will never enjoy peace on Palestinian soil, asserting that Deif and his fellow fighters had inscribed the final chapter of liberation in blood.

In a Telegram statement issued today, Abu Obeida credited Deif with co-leading the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, describing it as the most severe blow ever delivered to Israel—one that ended its deterrence, unified Arab efforts around the Palestinian cause, and reinvigorated global attention to the struggle.

The spokesperson highlighted Deif’s decades-long dedication, including jihad, sacrifice, and strategic leadership, which culminated in martyrdom. He described Deif's martyrdom as symbolic, merging with the blood of Palestinian martyrs who gave their lives for Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

On January 30 this year, Al-Qassam Brigades announced the martyrdom of its Chief of Staff, Mohammed Deif, along with other senior leaders.

The organization reported that these commanders were killed either while leading operations in command centers, engaging directly with enemy troops, or reviewing the ranks of resistance fighters.

/129