Palestinian lawmaker Faraj al-Ghoul killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli strike against Gaza City has killed a Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) member, who used to be a veteran political figure as well as a leader with the Gaza Strip’s Hamas resistance movement.

Faraj al-Ghoul was killed early Tuesday morning in the act of aggression that struck his home, according to a medical source at the coastal sliver’s al-Shifa Hospital.

Born in 1957, al-Ghoul used to serve as the head of the PLC Legislation Committee and was widely recognized as one of Hamas’s leading figures in Gaza.

He also used to direct the House of Right and Law, a Gaza-based legal organization, and was the secretary of the Palestinian Lawyers Union.

His long political and legal career was marked by repeated arrests. He spent periods in Israeli detention between 1989 and 1992, was jailed for six months in 1994, and held under administrative detention – a policy the Israeli regime uses to detain its targets without charge – in 1995.

Also in 1994, he acted as the spokesman for thousands of Palestinians, who were being held in Israeli prisons.

In addition to his parliamentary work representing the Gaza District, al-Ghoul was known for sharply critical remarks about the United States' aggressive and interventionist policies in the West Asia region.

In one statement, he denounced the US’s approach for being devoid of a legal basis. “It is a very biased and aggressive position against the Palestinian people, and it neglects the suffering of those who have been the victims of aggression.”

“America should not stand with the Zionist occupation against the Arabs,” he said, referring to Washington’s refusal to begrudge the Israeli regime any instance of political, military, and intelligence support, despite Tel Aviv’s unbridled atrocities against the regional nations.

No details have yet emerged regarding other casualties from the Tuesday strike.

The attack came amid intensified Israeli bombardments across the Gaza Strip that the regime carries out as part of its October 2023-present war of genocide on the territory.

The attacks have increasingly targeted political, administrative, and civil figures affiliated with various Palestinian factions. Palestinian sources have described the killing of al-Ghoul as another attempt to weaken their leadership structure.

The war has so far claimed the lives of nearly 58,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

On Saturday alone, the regime killed at least 150 Palestinians throughout the territory in what turned out to be the deadliest round of aggression targeting them since May.

