  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Hamas denounces Israel's stance on prisoner swap deal

18 July 2025 - 12:47
News ID: 1709133
Source: Palestine Media
Hamas denounces Israel's stance on prisoner swap deal

Hamas criticized Israel for resisting negotiations over captives and failing to secure their release through military efforts. The movement claims Israel’s war on Gaza exposes its broader strategic failures.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has accused the Israeli occupation of deliberately avoiding negotiations over its captives and the proposed prisoner exchange deal.

Hamas stated on Friday that Israel’s repeated failure to free its captives through military means demonstrates that its only path forward is to accept a prisoner exchange on the resistance’s terms.

The statement added that Israel continues to suffer setbacks, and its war on Gaza is a clear indication of its failures on various strategic fronts.

Hamas emphasized that through its resilience and adaptive tactics, the resistance persistently foils Israel’s plans, maintaining the initiative and catching its forces off balance.

/129

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha