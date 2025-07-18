Hamas denounces Israel's stance on prisoner swap deal

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has accused the Israeli occupation of deliberately avoiding negotiations over its captives and the proposed prisoner exchange deal.

Hamas stated on Friday that Israel’s repeated failure to free its captives through military means demonstrates that its only path forward is to accept a prisoner exchange on the resistance’s terms.

The statement added that Israel continues to suffer setbacks, and its war on Gaza is a clear indication of its failures on various strategic fronts.

Hamas emphasized that through its resilience and adaptive tactics, the resistance persistently foils Israel’s plans, maintaining the initiative and catching its forces off balance.

