Hellish bulldozers; Genocide with Facebook ads

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli regime military has published advertisements on Facebook to employ bulldozer drivers for destroying the Gaza Strip.

Imagine that one morning an advertisement draws your attention on Facebook: "Dozer operators needed! Daily wage 3000 shekels ($882)." According to Guardian, you may think that a huge project is going to be constructed in Tel Aviv or Occupied al-Quds. But, reading the details astounds you: "Mission: demolition of houses in Gaza, building after building." This is not a fiction. It is the reality of Palestine today.

A modern genocide, a savage outsourcing

Omar Bartov, American Zionist researcher, specializing in genocidal issues, acknowledges after years of studying human catastrophes, "I cannot tolerate the images of Gaza anymore." What is happening in Gaza is not understandable even for a researcher of the world wars. He says, "%70 of the buildings in Gaza have been devastated or demolished. Hundreds of buildings have turned into piles of soil with bulldozers for weeks. This time, not covertly, but on Facebook, they are employing."

Wage for every demolished house

Arwa Mahdawi, columnist of Guardian, has faced a page on Facebook which is full of ads of dozer operators for destruction of Gaza. Some of them propose %882 per day, but the more horrible thing is this: "You'll be paid building after building: 2500 shekels for a small building and 5000 shekels for a large one."

Nev Gordon, professor of international law says, "Bulldozers have now turned into weapons of genocide and this time Israel is not plunging its hands directly in blood; it rather gives over the job to civilian contractors."

Unbelievable justification

The Zionist regime claims that every house in Gaza can be a shelter for military forces, so everything should be raised to the ground. The regime called al-Shafa hospital as Hamas' base for months. But, nothing was found under it. Tens of schools and mosques were devastated without any document.

Gordon asks angrily, "If you destroy a house, you may be able to justify it. But, when you flatten a city, this is not war anymore. It is genocide."

Media silence, death of reality

Meanwhile, foreign journalists are not allowed to enter Gaza and Palestinian journalists are killed one by one. The Western media, too, are either silent or consonant with the Israeli claims. But, this genocide is no longer a hidden secret. Now, every Facebook user can see on his page that how a regime has turned carnage into a routine job and the question which will be judged one day in history is:

"Did the operators of bulldozers know that they were erasing the history of a nation?"



